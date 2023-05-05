TONIGHT: Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and muggy air. Lows will be in the 60s statewide. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds will clear out in the morning. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to quickly warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. The high humidity will make it feel even hotter. South wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will still be hot and humid. I think there will be more clouds in the afternoon that should keep temperatures out of the 90s. There is a 20% chance for a pop-up thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like all next week will be a copy-and-paste forecast of Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s each morning and upper 80s in the afternoon. There will be a 20% chance of thunderstorms each afternoon.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

