SATURDAY: The morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies, fog, and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will clear out in the afternoon and temperatures will shoot up into the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It looks like the majority of the pop up storms will be over the western half of the state.

MOTHER’S DAY: Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. It will be hazy, hot, and humid again with temperatures warming into the low 90s. There will be a 20% chance for a pop up storm Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Thunderstorm chances will continue Monday. By Tuesday we will see a northeast wind that should bring cooler and less humid air to Arkansas. It looks like rain chances will return by Wednesday and stick around the rest of next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!