Happy 4th of July! In typical fashion it will be a hot day in Arkansas on our country’s 246th birthday.

Our day is staring off mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s. It’ll probably be back to 80° by 8 AM. It will be in the low 90s at Noon, and then we’ll reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96°. A spot or two in West Arkansas may reach 100° today.

High heat and humidity today has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory. That means heat indices will reach 105° or higher this afternoon. 73/75 Arkansas counties are under that advisory this afternoon. With heat like this (or hotter) expected this week, anticipate heat advisories through Saturday.

With the heating of the day, there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms that pop up. Don’t expect the rain, but know that it is possible. There is a 20% chance of rain in Central Arkansas today.

As a an upper-level ridge of high pressure centers over Arkansas and the Mid-South this week, temperatures will go up, up, up. 100°+ is likely as the week goes on. Isolated thunderstorms may form any afternoon, but the chance of rain will be less than 20% each day after today until Saturday.