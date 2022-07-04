Happy 4th of July! In typical fashion it will be a hot day in Arkansas on our country’s 246th birthday.

At Noon, we already have low 90s and heat index values close to 105°. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96°. A spot or two in West Arkansas may reach 100° today.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM. That’s to warn us to be safe with the heat indices at 105° or higher this afternoon. All of Arkansas has an advisory this afternoon. With heat like this (or hotter) expected this week, anticipate heat advisories through Saturday. Some counties in Northeast Arkansas already have heat advisories through Thursday.

With the heating of the day, there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms that pop up. Don’t expect the rain, but know that it is possible. There is a 20% chance of rain in Central Arkansas today.

As a an upper-level ridge of high pressure centers over Arkansas and the Mid-South this week, temperatures will go up, up, up. 100°+ is likely as the week goes on. Isolated thunderstorms may form any afternoon, but the chance of rain will be less than 20% each day after today until Saturday.