From a low temperature of just 56° this morning in Little Rock to the low 70s this afternoon. Having the sun out is helping it warm up. Expect dry and pleasant weather for Trick-or-Treating and Halloween parties tonight.
There is a very small chance of a shower Tuesday evening, then dry and warmer weather the rest of the week. Following tomorrow, the next chance of rain is coming Saturday.
