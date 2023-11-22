OVERNIGHT: It will be cold tonight with temps in the 30s for central Arkansas and sub-freezing temperatures over NWA. Mostly clear and calm conditions are anticipated across the state.,

THANKSGIVING: Turkey Day starts off sunny with clouds building in by evening. No rain is anticipated for the holiday with seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Overall, the forecast remains cool and dry. The only chance for rain is Sunday, with just a few showers anticipated. Temperatures drop another 5 degrees or so next week as another cold front reinforces cooler air for the first half of next week.