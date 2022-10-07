Cool high pressure will build south into Arkansas through the weekend bringing wonderful Autumn weather. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with highs in the 70s.

Return flow commences Monday with highs warming into the 80s to around 90° through mid week. A cold front will bring a decent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Another shot of cool air will move in for Thursday and Friday.