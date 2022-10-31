High pressure will keep Arkansas’ weather very pleasant through the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the mid 70s warming to the low 80s by Friday with lows in the 50s. Patchy valley fog will be possible for the next few overnights.

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Saturday followed by dry weather late in the weekend into early next week.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am–remember to turn clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night.