TONIGHT: After 10 PM all showers and storms will be east of Arkansas. The rest of the night will be quiet with temperatures dropping into the 60s. West wind 5-10 mph.

JUNETEENTH: Monday will be the first of many sunny and warm summer days! Temperatures will warm into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Our sunny stretch looks to continue all week. Our next chance for rain will hold off until next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

