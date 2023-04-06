TONIGHT: A few showers will linger in far southeast Arkansas. The rest of us will be dry and cloudy. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s in central Arkansas, and upper 30s across the north. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will clear out from west to east during the day Friday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for locations that see afternoon sunshine. Breezy northeast winds continue at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return Saturday! Temperatures will start in the 40s and warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Not as breezy with northeast winds 5-10 mph.

EASTER: Easter Sunday looks nice! Temperatures will be chilly again in the morning, but they will warm into the low 70s across Arkansas. We will see partly cloudy skies with northeast winds 5-10 mph.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

