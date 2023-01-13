Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however. All of us will stay pretty cold, but this is pretty much normal for January.

It will be dry over the weekend. Then there are two chances of rain next week. We expect showers on Monday, and showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Temperatures will be milder those days too.

While it may be rainy for most of Monday, rainfall totals will not be too high. Anywhere from 1/10″ to 1/3″ seems reasonable.