It’s cold this morning, but probably not as cold as it was Wednesday morning. And it will get warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will return to near the average high temperature as Little Rock will have a high temperature of 72° this afternoon.
Temperatures will reach the 80s Friday-Sunday, and no rain is expected through the weekend. Rain, however, is expected early next week.
