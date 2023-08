THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit hotter. Highs near 92. Heat index between 92 and 98. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows near 71. Wind: SW 4-8, becoming NE 4-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs near 94. Heat index between 94 and 100. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.