MONDAY: Monday morning will be our first crisp morning since the brief taste of fall we saw two weeks ago. Most Arkansans will wake up to temperatures in the 50s and warm into the 80s. Low humidity and mostly sunny skies will make for very comfortable weather. There will be a breezy northwest wind of around 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cooler air will continue to blow into Arkansas. The morning temperatures will be the coolest since spring in the upper 40s and low 50s. The afternoon will feature sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures continue to cool into Wednesday. The morning will start in the low 50s and highs will stay in the 70s for most Arkansans. Sunny skies with a breezy northeast wind of around 10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Our cooling trend will continue into Thursday. That’s when I think Little Rock could see its first 40° temperature since April 27th! By next weekend we will see temperatures warm back up into the mid 80s for highs.

Enjoy the incoming cooler weather! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

