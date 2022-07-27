We’re in for a break from the intense heat and dry conditions, at least for a little while. A cold front will move into the Mid South through Sunday with increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures, especially by late this week and this weekend.

On average, north Arkansas will see 2-5″ with 1-3″ central and up to a half in south. Locally heavy rain may produce isolated areas of flash flooding especially along and north of US 412.

Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the mid 80s to around 90 with lows in the low to mid 70s.

High pressure will build back into the Mid South by the middle of next week with low rain chances and highs back to around 100°.