TONIGHT: With low humidity, temperatures will be chilly tonight. Folks in northern Arkansas will drop into the 40 while the rest of us will be in the 50s. We will have mostly clear skies with a northeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: After a cool start, mostly sunny skies will warm us into the mid and upper 70s. Low humidity with a northeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Still nice, but a little warmer. Temperatures will get into the low 80s Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with slightly higher humidity.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Warmer temperatures and higher humidity will continue to push into Arkansas midweek. I think we could see a few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

