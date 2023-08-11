TONIGHT: It will be another swampy night across the Natural State. Temperatures will struggle to drop into the 70s with really high humidity. A few storms will be possible close to sunrise Saturday morning across Northern Arkansas. South wind 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms will be likely during the morning in Northern Arkansas. Mostly cloudy skies up there will help keep temperatures a little lower. Hot and humid for Central and Southern Arkansas. Temperatures will heat into the mid and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures near 110°. Excessive heat warnings are likely for folks south of I-40. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend will be just as hot as the first half. We will likely have widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories again. The temperature will be in the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures near 110°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday of next week will still be hot and humid, but a cold front will move through Monday night and bring in cooler and less humid air! Temperatures will be in the 60s in the morning and 80s during the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday!!!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram