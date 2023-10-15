SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a northwest wind 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be cold. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s in northern Arkansas. I’m forecasting a high of 65° for Little Rock. There could be a few afternoon sprinkles.

MONDAY: Sunny skies will return Monday. It will still be windy with a northwest wind 10-15 mph. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Warmer temperatures in the 70s will return on Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front will move through Arkansas Thursday with little to no rain expected. Behind the cold front temperatures won’t drop very much.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

