Clouds are moving in this morning and light rain showers are possible before Noon. Scattered light showers will continue until mid-afternoon, then the clouds will start to clear out.



Temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning and will stay well below average high temperatures this afternoon which is in the low 80s. Little Rock’s average high for today is 83°. It will only get to 69° this afternoon.



The clouds will start to clear as we enter the evening, and then there will be a ton of sunshine tomorrow, through the Memorial Day Weekend, and at least the middle of next week. We will be back into the 90s for high temperatures starting Sunday.

