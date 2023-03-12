TONIGHT: Skies will become mostly clear and temperatures will fall. Locations in northern Arkansas are under a freeze warning until 9 am Monday morning. Locations in central and southern Arkansas will drop into the 30s but should stay above freezing. I’d still bring in or cover sensitive plants. Breezy with a north wind of around 10 mph.

MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Skies will be sunny with a northwest wind 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Arkansas will see a statewide frost Tuesday morning. Locations as far south as Arkadelphia and Pine Bluff will see a freeze. There is a freeze watch in effect for the northern 2/3 of Arkansas. Tuesday afternoon will be even colder than Monday. Most will struggle to get out of the 40s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Most will start below freezing again Wednesday morning. A south wind will warm us into the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Our next rain chance will be Thursday afternoon. Right now it doesn’t look like severe weather will be a concern, but we’ll be watching that storm closely over the coming days.

