TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall to at or below freezing overnight. A Frost Warning is in effect through 9 AM Tuesday morning.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the lighter side out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly start to warm up on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Thursday will be dry for most of the daytime hours. Showers and thunderstorm chances will return by the evening hours as a cold front approaches. Rain is expected to clear the area by early Friday morning. Cool and dry weather is expected through the weekend.