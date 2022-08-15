After a searing and record hot start to the work week, Arkansas will transition to a cooler and wetter weather pattern. A cold front will slowly drop southwest across the state through Wednesday with increasing rain chances and gradually less hot weather.

Cooler and less humid conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will soar back into the 90s Saturday ahead of another cold front that will bring higher rain chances late in the weekend into next week along with highs sliding back into the 80s.