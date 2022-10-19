After a frosty and near record and record cold start, it was a pleasant mid October afternoon across Arkansas.
As high pressure moves east through the weekend, southerly winds will return pushing highs back into the mid 80s.
A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Monday followed by cooler and dry weather for the middle of next week.
