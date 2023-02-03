High pressure will move eastward over the next several days bringing fair weather and warming temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 50s warming to around 70° on Monday. Overnight lows will moderate from the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning to the low 40s by Monday morning.

A slow moving area of low pressure and associated cold front will bring clouds and increasing rain chances Tuesday that will continue into Thursday with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday and mid to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly cloudy and colder next Friday with highs in the 40s to around 50°.