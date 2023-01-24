We’re starting in the low and mid 30s this morning and will warm to just 45° as a cold rain will begin to settle in around Noon. Northwest Arkansas may start to get snow or a rain/snow mix around Noon.

The Winter Storm Watches from yesterday are now Winter Storm Warnings, and additional counties have been issued a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow totals will be highest within the “warning” area, and therefore, travel will be most impacted there tonight and tomorrow. Within the Winter Weather Advisory travel will be impacted, but not to the extent it will be within the “warning.” Some snow will fall and possibly accumulate even outside the “advisory” including Little Rock and Pulaski County.

Click through this slide show to see a progression of the rain and changeover to snow during the day and tonight.

Snowfall totals will be as high as 6-12″ in the high elevations of the Ozarks and Ouachitas in the dark blue. 3-6″ in the light blue in the Ozarks and Ouachitas. 1-3″ in most of the “advisory” area and along the AR River Valley. And on the eastern edge of the snow 1″ or less can be expected and that’s where Little Rock falls.

