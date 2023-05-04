TONIGHT: Light rain will continue falling in northern Arkansas all night. Central and southern Arkansas will see showers and thunderstorms move in after midnight. Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning are likely, but there is no severe weather expected. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

FRIDAY: A few showers will linger Friday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s in central and northern Arkansas. Southern Arkansas will see some afternoon sun and that will warm temperatures into the 80s down there.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid. I’m forecasting mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday. Sunday will be hot and humid, but I think there will be more clouds and possibly an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm.

NEXT WEEK: All next week will be hot and humid with afternoon storm chances. I’m only forecasting a 20% chance of storms each day. No day will be a washout, but don’t be surprised if you see a thunderstorm.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!