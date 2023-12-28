TONIGHT: No snow tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to freezing. Northwest wind 10 mph. Light snow will begin in north Arkansas around 3 AM Friday.

FRIDAY: The best chance for snow in central Arkansas will be Friday morning. A few flurries could fall as far south as Searcy and possibly Little Rock on Friday morning. Folks in northern Arkansas could see a dusting of snow on their lawns! There won’t be any impacts. Snow showers will move out Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 40s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature mostly sunny skies on both days! Temperatures will be warmer too! I’m forecasting high temperatures in the mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move through New Year’s Eve. This will make for a cold start to 2024. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s and Tuesday morning will be one of the coldest mornings of the winter with temperatures in the teens and 20s. I’m forecasting a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday 1/3.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram