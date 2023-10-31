OVERNIGHT: Another freezing night is ahead as we close out October and start November. Temperatures will be in the 40s for trick-or-treating start by 7pm and cool to the 30s by 10pm. Low temps will bottom out in the upper 20s across much of the state. Freeze Warning goes in effect 10pm Tuesday night through 9am Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: It will be sunny, dry and cold Wednesday. After a freezing start, temperatures warm only to the low 50s. The average high this time of year is 68°F. Wind will be light out of the north before switching to southeasterly by the end of the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Warmer temperatures gradually build back into the forecast. Thursday will be the last morning close to freezing in Little Rock with the afternoon in the 60s. This weekend, it will warm to the 70s.