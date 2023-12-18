TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Frost will be possible on Tuesday morning.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be a bit cooler than Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Overall tomorrow will be a mostly sunny day, with a few clouds moving in throughout the afternoon.
EXTENDED: Clouds will continue to increase on Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances returning to the forecast by the end of the work week and into the weekend.
