TONIGHT: Sunday morning will be the coldest morning of this cold snap. We will actually see the coldest temperatures since mid-February. Temperatures will drop into the 20s across most of the state. Some locations in Northern Arkansas could see the upper teens. Skies will be clear with a north wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s up north and 40s for central and southern Arkansas. Skies will be sunny with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Winds will be out of the south Monday, but it still won’t be very warm. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. So, warmer than Sunday, but still colder than normal. The bright sunshine will make it feel nice.

TUESDAY: A warm front associated with our next storm system will move in from the west. It will bring us a 40% chance of showers and cloudy skies. The cloudy skies will keep temperatures cool in the low 50s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: That warm front will have passed through Arkansas by Wednesday. This means temperatures will rise quickly. We will be in the mid 70s Wednesday and near 80° by Thursday afternoon. Our next chance for thunderstorms will be Friday. Right now it looks like severe weather will be a possibility.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

