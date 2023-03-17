TONIGHT: Freeze watches and warnings are in effect for most of Arkansas. Temperatures will drop into the 20s in Northern Arkansas with 30s for the rest of the state. North wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more frosty mornings. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will be frosty again. Then we will see a warmer south wind for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will rise temperatures into the 60s! We will also see clouds and low rain chances Tuesday-Thursday. Our next chance for substantial rain/thunderstorms will be Friday

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.