Rain showers are still around this morning and we’ll likely have some in Central Arkansas all morning long. But this afternoon, the clouds will be clearing. Temperatures will not warm up much thanks to the strong north wind. It looks like we will not get out of the 40s.

Freezing temperatures are possible tonight in Central AR and most likely tomorrow night across the whole state. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of North and Central Arkansas for Tuesday morning. In Southwest Arkansas, there is a Freeze Watch, and there is a Frost Advisory in Drew and Desha counites in Southeast Arkansas.