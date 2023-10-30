TONIGHT: Temperatures will be on the cold side overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s with a freeze warning in effect through 9 AM Tuesday.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be on the cool side on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the day.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay below average throughout the rest of the work week. By the weekend temperatures will return to the 70s with mostly sunny skies.