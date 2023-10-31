TONIGHT: Temperatures return to the cold side overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s with a freeze warning in effect through 9 AM Wednesday morning for central and eastern Arkansas.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will be on the cool side again on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the day.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay below average throughout the rest of the work week. By the weekend temperatures will return to the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will return to the forecast early next week.
