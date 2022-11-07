Scattered rain showers and fog is how we get to start our day. There is a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. However, some fog will likely linger past 9 AM. Rain showers will taper off this weekend. Temperatures are in the 60s in Central and South Arkansas this morning and it will stay in the 60s or low 70s (in South AR).

Dry weather Tuesday – Thursday with temperatures in the 70s, then a strong cold front will come through Friday.