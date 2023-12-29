TODAY: Today will be mostly cloudy with a few areas of light snow and flurries this morning. This will mainly be across northern and northeast Arkansas, however, a few flurries could make it into central Arkansas. No impacts are expected, however, some areas in northeast Arkansas could see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures will be on the chilly side today with highs only in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

TOMORROW: Milder and sunnier weather will return on Saturday with highs warming back into the mid 50s.