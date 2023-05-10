TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times with a few embedded thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, however, a few stronger thunderstorms will be possible. A quick spin-up cannot be ruled out, however, if any tornado develops it will be weak and brief. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of southern Arkansas until 1 PM Thursday.

TOMORROW: Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the first half of the day on Thursday. Showers should be mostly clear by the evening hours. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

EXTENDED: Hit-or-miss shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Friday and through the weekend. Overall, there will be plenty of dry time this weekend, as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.