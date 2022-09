Our picture perfect fall weather will continue into the middle of next week. Mainly clear skies are expected with lows in the upper 40s and 50s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A weak cold front may approach the Mid South later next with a couple of showers possible.

Unfortunately, our fine Fall weather is coming at a cost–the wildfire gander will continue to increase until we see a widespread soaking rain which doesn’t look likely through the middle of October.