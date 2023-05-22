After starting the day in the 50s and low 60s (Little Rock had a low of 61°. It could have dropped into the 50s if not for the clouds), it will be mostly sunny to sunny with temperatures reaching the low 80s this afternoon. Humidity will be low and there is no chance of rain. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 82°.

A weak upper-level disturbance in a weak upper-level flow will move into Arkansas Tuesday from Oklahoma and Kansas and stick around for Wednesday. Each day it will help provide isolated showers. There’s only a 20% chance of rain each day.

Most will not get rain on either of the two days. If you get rain, any more than ¼” is unlikely, but an isolated place may get over 1″ due to a thunderstorm.