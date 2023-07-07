FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few hit-or-miss showers and storms in the afternoon. A few of these could be on the strong side, producing some damaging wind gusts. Highs reach about 90 degrees. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms. Lows near 74. Wind: South 4-8 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are likely both Saturday. A few of these could be severe as well, perhaps bringing damaging wind and small hail at times. There will be a few times when the sun shines. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s both days.

It won’t be a total washout. But be prepared for storms to come and go with some risk of flash flooding. Rainfall totals will be hit or miss as well. Some could see 2-4 inches of rain while most end up with less than 1.5 inches.