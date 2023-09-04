MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms. A few of those storms could be strong to severe, mostly capable of producing damaging wind and quarter-size hail. Highs near 95. Heat index values between 95 and 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows near 74. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 95. Heat index values between 95 and 105. Wind: S 8-12 mph.