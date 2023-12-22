FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with perhaps a few stray showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs near 62. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with perhaps a few stray showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Lows near 52. Wind: S 4-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with perhaps a stray shower, otherwise dry. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs near 68. Wind: S 8-12 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE & BEYOND: Widespread rain moves in Sunday morning, becoming heavier into the midday and afternoon hours. This will likely continue into the evening on Sunday before tapering off some Christmas morning. Still, there will likely be some light rain in the area through midday on Christmas. Highs will be in the lower 60s Christmas Eve, then 50s on Christmas Day.

Beyond Christmas Day, we’re much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with lows in the 30s. On Wednesday, some extra cloud coverage builds with perhaps a few sprinkles or flurries. But as of now, it’s just a possibility. Stay tuned for updates.