INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Scattered storms will be likely during the afternoon, a few of which could produce damaging wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly clear and warm. Isolated showers possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs reach the low to mid-90s. Heat index values reach the lower 100s in some cases. Scattered storms will be likely during the afternoon and evening, a few of which could produce damaging wind and hail.