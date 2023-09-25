OVERNIGHT: It stays warm Monday evening with temperatures in the 80s through 8pm. Temperatures cool to the 70s for much of the night with overnight lows in the upper 60s. It will be mostly clear with a light north northeasterly breeze.

TUESDAY: Hot, sunny weather continues Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low 90s across central Arkansas. Rain is not anticipated Tuesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Summer-like weather continues through the week with afternoons in the 90s and mornings in the upper 60s. The average low temperatures should be in the upper 50s with afternoons in the low 80s. Rain is unlikely in the extended period, with sunny conditions prevailing as a strong high pressure system builds over the region.