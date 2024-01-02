OVERNIGHT: Clouds gradually build tonight with low temperatures still dropping to the freezing mark. Wind will be calm and no rain is expected for central Arkansas.

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable weather is in store Wednesday, with high temperatures near 50°F. Clouds start off the day, with sunshine coming through by the afternoon. A few showers are possible over far south Arkansas, but this chance is small and won’t amount to hardly anything if it does rain there. Wind will be light out of the west northwest.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thursday will be chilly and dry. Cold rain moves in across the state Friday, with a chance for a rain/snow mix at times Friday morning for parts of NWA including: Fayetteville, Bentonville & Eureka Springs. Higher elevations over the the Ouachitas, Boston Mountains & Ozarks could see snow as well. Precipitation will clear out Saturday morning with a strong storm system expected to start next week.