TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear overnight tonight as our next cold front moves through. Winds will be breezy as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Saturday will be a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Cooler more fall-like will continue on Sunday and into early next week.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.