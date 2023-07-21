OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s this evening and upper 60s overnight. Clouds hang around in central Arkansas, with some rain possible for south Arkansas overnight into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Rain is more likely for south Arkansas Saturday morning, with north and central Arkansas starting off quiet in the upper 60s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 80s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Seasonable temps continue through the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Morning will be closer to 70°F, with slim to no rain chances. High heat is back next week.