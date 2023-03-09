TONIGHT: Our rain system will wrap up and move completely out of Arkansas by sunrise Friday morning. Temperatures will cool near freezing in northwest Arkansas where skies will be clear. The rest of the state will see lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be fantastic! Skies will be sunny and temperatures will warm into the low 60s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: We will see increasing clouds throughout the day Saturday with temperatures warming near 60°. Saturday night we are tracking another round of strong thunderstorms and severe weather. More details in the Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog.

Rain will linger into Sunday morning, but most of Sunday will be dry with temperatures near 60°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Next week will be much quieter. We will see sunny skies most days with cool temperatures. We could see a widespread freeze Tuesday morning.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

