OVERNIGHT: Cool, mostly clear conditions are anticipated tonight with temps in the 50s much of the evening. Lows will bottom out in the low 40s for central Arkansas with some upper 30s farther north. Northeasterly wind will be sustained around 10mph.

SATURDAY: Seasonable weather is on tap Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60s after a chilly start in the 40s. There should be plenty of sunshine with some clouds mixed in. Northeasterly wind will be around 10-15mph through the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Autumn weather lasts into next week with high temps staying in the 60s and mornings in the 40s. Rain chances remain slim, with a low chance Tuesday and Wednesday. The bigger difference will be an increase in moisture and clouds to start next week.