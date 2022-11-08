We will start this Election Day mostly cloudy, but we will see the clouds clearing during the day. It will be mostly sunny by the mid-afternoon. It is starting in the low 60s and upper 50s. It will reach the low 70s by Noon, and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 77° this afternoon.
A big cold front will move through Friday setting up real cold weather for this weekend. That’s probably music to deer hunters’ ears.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.